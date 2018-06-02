Recently, I visited my physician for my annual physical. "At age 92," he said "your insurance requires that you take a wellness test" (a euphemism for a test of dementia). Most of the questions were rather easy: How is an apple like a banana? (both fruits). How is water like olive oil? (both liquids).

At home, I decided to utilize this newfound knowledge to examine our political leaders. My wellness test would ask these questions: How is Trey Gowdy like Jeff Flake? Both regained courage to speak truthfully when leaving Congress. Next, how is Mitt Romney like Paul Ryan? Both have the flawed reasoning that the goal justifies the means, having said that they approve of Trump's goal, but would not have him as a model for their grandchildren. On leaving Congress, politicians are guided by moral principles. Being in Congress or wanting to enter, individuals feel free to violate basic logic or ethics. Worthy goals, they say, justify immoral means.

This differs from the logical and ethical position of Emmanuel Kant: No goal can justify achieving it by unethical or immoral means. On the other hand, however, Niccolo Machiavelli advised the Prince of Florence that all means are justified for the goal of remaining in power.

It is my hope that those who wish to serve as our political leaders will follow Kant and not Machiavelli. My wellness test for political candidates is a simple one. The first question: Do you have the courage to speak the truth to the American people? Second: Are you guided by the works of Kant or the advice of Machiavelli? Third: Who do you trust more, Sen. John McCain or President Trump?

Donald Thomas

Millcreek