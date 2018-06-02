I know a woman who went 10 years without seeing a dentist. She has the whitest teeth that I know because she uses whitening strips and undergoes procedures to bleach her teeth; yet for the longest time, she never sought routine dental health care.

One day, she decided to see the dentist and found out that she had 12 cavities. Her dentist would not fill them in one sitting, so over the course of a month she made routine visits to slowly fix her teeth. I learned that over the years she never flossed and that she only superficially brushed her teeth.

The NFL’s public affairs department reminds me of this woman’s dental regimen: It cares about what is seen on the outside and does not address lingering policies that affect the long-term health of the organization.

The NFL looks the other way, and even hides evidence when its players commit domestic violence and cheat. It has enacted a policy to fine its players for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance because it wants its players to “look” patriotic. In the end, well-brushed and flossed yellow teeth are just as healthy as white teeth; the NFL has made it clear that it wants to freshen its appearance while lingering cavities corrode the integrity of its organization.

Brian King

Tahlequah, Oklahoma