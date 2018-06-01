SALT LAKE CITY — The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a vacancy on the 2nd District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the upcoming retirement of Judge Janice Frost.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Katharina Christiansen, assistant Utah attorney general; Debra Jensen Merkley, managing attorney, Utah Office of Guardian ad Litem; Ryan Perkins, deputy Davis County attorney; Brandon Poll, criminal division chief, Davis County Attorney’s Office; and L. Todd Sessions, attorney, Law Office of Todd Sessions LLC.

Written comments can be submitted to Mark Johnson, chairman of the nominating commission, at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on Monday, June 11. The nominating commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan, and Weber counties.