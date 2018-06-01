SALT LAKE CITY — Natural gas customers should expect a slightly lower bill in June.

A recent request by Dominion Energy Utah to lower natural gas rates by $97.2 million was approved by the Utah Public Service Commission. The decrease is expected to reduce the typical residential customer’s monthly bill by $5.87 and annual bill by $70.38 beginning June 1.

At least twice yearly, Dominion Energy and the commission use third-party forecasts of natural gas prices to estimate how much the utility’s rates should be adjusted to cover anticipated costs of buying natural gas for its customers, a news release stated. The "pass-through" adjustment costs are passed on to customers with no markup and have no impact on the utility's profits.

“This rate decrease is due to lower gas-production costs of company-owned supplies, tax reform savings and the lower cost of market gas purchases for Utah customers,” said Colleen Larkin Bell, vice president and general manager of Dominion Energy Utah. “As a result, our rates continue to be among the lowest in the nation.”