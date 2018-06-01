SALT LAKE CITY — Utah basketball picked up a commitment from four-star recruit Both Gach on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound swingman from Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona, announced his decision via Twitter. San Diego State and Texas Tech were reportedly the other finalists.

“I would love to announce my commitment to the University of Utah,” Gach wrote. “Go Utes.”

Gach joins a 2018-19 freshman group that includes forward Timmy Allen, forward Riley Battin, guard Naseem Gaskin, guard Vante Hendrix, guard Brooks King, guard Kevin Kremer and forward Lahat Thioune.