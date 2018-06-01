VERNAL — Residents have been ordered to evacuate after a wildfire broke out Friday, burning up to 60 acres within its first 30 minutes, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The wildfire started burning near the Red Cloud Loop, a mountain trail in the Uinta Mountains, about 3 p.m. Residents of homes, farms, ranches and cabins located along the Dry Fork Settlement Road and Red Cloud Loop have been ordered to evacuate, said Kelsey Birchell, public information officer for the BLM Fire in Vernal.

The area is popular with campers, hikers and mountain bikers, Birchell said.

People are encouraged to avoid the area as firefighters work on reaching the blaze.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday to discuss the fire.

"We will be discussing the Pine Ridge Fire activity and sharing current information on the fire. We will have fire prevention tips and advice for getting your private property fire-wise," Utah fire officials said on Twitter.

This story will be updated as more information is released.