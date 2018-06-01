Eighteen-month-old Manolo Gonzales is alive today thanks to a stranger who donated part of her liver, CBS This Morning reported.

Rebecca LaSalle, a 24-year-old from Montana, didn’t have anyone specific in mind when she underwent the risky surgery to donate a portion of her liver.

"I merely just wanted somebody else to live," LaSalle told CBS.

Her donation ended up going to baby Manolo, whose liver failed due to a defect. He’s healthy after receiving the liver transplant six months ago, and, for the first time, he and his mother met LaSalle.

"There's no words I can express to you how thankful I am for what you've done," Samantha Gonzales, Manolo’s mother, told LaSalle.

LaSalle told CBS the liver donation, and a kidney donation a few years ago, were inspired by her mother.

"Before I could walk to school when I was a little girl ... she would say, 'Make the world' and you had to say 'a better place.' And you would always groan it out," LaSalle said. "But it was something that actually she did instill in me, and I do want to make the world a better place."

