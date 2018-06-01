SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of former Utah GOP Sen. Jake Garn died Thursday.

Kathleen Brewerton Garn and her husband were having dinner together when she suddenly collapsed and was immediately taken to University Hospital, according to a Garn family statement.

Kathleen Garn was 68.

"Sen. Garn is obviously broken hearted. Kathleen was fond of saying that Jake had three loves in life — politics, flying and her. She will be greatly missed," the statement said.

Kathleen Garn was the mother and stepmother of seven children. She had 29 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with another grandchild and great-grandchild due in the fall. She and Jake Garn were married for 41 years.

Jake Garn's first wife, Hazel Garn, died in a car accident in Nebraska in 1976. Jake Garn, 85, served in the U.S. Senate from 1974 to 1993.