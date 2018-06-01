SALT LAKE CITY — For years, University of Utah athletes and coaches have received a fun sendoff on campus as they boarded a bus en route to a Pac-12 or NCAA Tournament.

It was Chris Hill’s turn Friday morning.

Hill didn’t want a retirement party on his behalf, but the outgoing athletic director was given a short and sweet farewell celebration on his final day at the helm of the Utes’ sports programs.

About 100 athletic department employees who’ve worked with Hill over the years — including Kyle Whittingham and Larry Krystkowiak — lined up outside of the Huntsman Center, cheered, cried, gave him high-fives and hugs, and wished him a “bon voyage!” as he left his office for the last time and hopped on a Ute-branded bus for a ride to his car.

A teary-eyed Hill, sporting khaki shorts, white sneakers, a red Ute shirt and a couple of celebratory leis, dragged a large suitcase behind him and wasted little time getting on the bus.

His agenda for the day: eat breakfast with his wife, Kathy, and play a round of golf with a friend.

It was really emotional. It was really neat because it (the send-off) mimics the excitement that he has when students are leaving for an NCAA championship or Pac-12 championship. He was always there. He was always out in front of the line, high-fiving all of the student-athletes, so it was kind of the perfect sendoff for him. Utah associate athletic director of compliance Kate Charipar

After giving his wife a big hug and a kiss on the cheek, Hill flashed the U a couple of times, pointed to Utah on his shirt and delivered a simple and heartfelt speech.

“Thank you, thank you,” Hill said. “Love you guys.”

The Hills then boarded and continued flashing the U from the interior as the bus pulled out of the semi-circle on the south side of the arena. Ute employees, about 100, interrupted their cheers of gratitude to sing a verse of the school fight song.

"It was really emotional," said Utah associate athletic director of compliance Kate Charipar, trying to hold back tears. "It was really neat because it (the send-off) mimics the excitement that he has when students are leaving for an NCAA championship or Pac-12 championship. He was always there. He was always out in front of the line, high-fiving all of the student-athletes, so it was kind of the perfect sendoff for him."

Making it even more perfect: The send-off celebration also included some of Hill’s favorite snacks, including Cheetos, peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables sandwiches and carrot cake.

Steve Smith, an associate athletic director and CFO, said this simple send-off — the brainchild of sports information director Liz Abel — was right up Hill's alley because it was low key but allowed people close to him a chance to bid him farewell.

"It reflects on the type of leader and man that Chris Hill is. He’s always been very well respected," Smith said. "Everyone has always been very appreciative of his visionary leadership skills. He’s an amazing leader. It’s been a privilege learning under him."

Charipar, an Iowa native, credited Hill for helping her convert into a red-blooded Ute throughout her 11-plus-year career working in the Utah athletic department.

"He’s provided me a lot of opportunities. He’s been a great example for us. It’s kind of the end of an era," Charipar said. "He’s the one who inspired me to become a Ute first and a Hawkeye second. I grew up in the Hawkeye State. I went to the University of Iowa and I have so much love and loyalty to this institution (Utah) because of how I watched him build what this is, and I'm really, really proud to be a really small part of it."