PROVO — A 17-year-old boy who was allegedly using his cellphone to secretly record women at various store dressing rooms has been charged with multiple counts of voyeurism.

The teen currently faces five counts of voyeurism, three counts of burglary, and trespassing on school property in 4th District Juvenile Court. The Deseret News has opted not to name the boy.

Provo police were called to Dillard's in the Provo Towne Centre mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., on May 3 on a report of a teen "who had reportedly been taking pictures of women inside the female dressing room," according to a search warrant recently unsealed in 4th District Court.

As police were questioning the boy, they discovered he had also been arrested in April for investigation of voyeurism at the Orem Fitness Center and at J.C. Penney at the Provo Towne Centre mall before that, the warrant states.

While inspecting the boy's phone, police found a video from one of the April incidents.

"The video depicts an individual using the phone inside of a dressing room to look over the dressing room stall. A woman can clearly be seen in a dressing room on the other side of the partition, in the process of dressing or undressing," investigators wrote.