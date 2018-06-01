SALT LAKE CITY — A Moab man on parole was charged Friday with abusing two children at a birthday party.

Kenneth Sherman, 59, is charged in 7th District Court with two counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Police say two children, ages 5 and 7, attending a birthday party were assaulted by Sherman. A woman at the party noted that Sherman "acted intoxicated during the festivities. This was confirmed by two other witnesses that were at the party," charging documents state. Another witness "stated that she believes Kenneth was very intoxicated during the party."

Investigators who arrested Sherman noted in a Grand County Jail report that he is currently on parole for felony DUI with a child in the car.

"During the DUI incident, Kenneth was also accused of kidnapping said child, an unrelated 2-year-old female, but because of complications in the case and the lack of a disclosure of sexual abuse by the child, this charge was dropped," the report states.

In March of 2017, Sherman was sentenced for the DUI conviction to up to five years in the Utah State Prison.