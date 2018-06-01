SALT LAKE CITY — Moritz Wagner entered the Zions Bank Basketball Campus on May 7, 2017, for a pre-draft workout not knowing what the future would hold.

Would he stay at the University of Michigan? Would he dart for the NBA draft?

These were the questions surrounding the 20-year-old as he tested the waters following his sophomore season.

Wagner would eventually return to Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a second straight Big Ten Tournament championship, plus a national title appearance before declaring for the 2018 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11 big man once again visited Salt Lake City for a pre-draft workout on Friday, with five other prospects but this time around he felt much more comfortable.

“Obviously, I’m in a different state of mind just knowing that I’m leaving this year,” said following the workout. “Last year, I was on the edge of going or leaving or not and it’s a lot different than last year.”

Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner worked out for the Utah Jazz today for the second time. Last summer, he also visited SLC as he tested the waters and learned from the experience. “I’m in a different state of mind,” Wagner said. pic.twitter.com/qBUyq5iGak — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 1, 2018

Wagner, 21, averaged 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists this past season while earning All-Big Ten second-team honors as the 2018 Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He participated in the workout with Troy Brown (Oregon), Jevon Carter (West Virginia), Yante Maten (Georgia), Malik Newman (Kansas) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas).

For Brown, it was his first pre-draft workout of the offseason as the 6-foot-7, 210-pound looks to silence critics who question his shooting ability. Brown averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds as a freshman but connected on 29.1 percent from beyond the arc and 44.4 percent from the field overall.

However, his versatility has scouts projecting him to get picked in the first round of this year’s draft on June 21. The Jazz will pick at No. 21 and No. 52.

“My biggest thing right now is just shooting,” Brown said. “A lot of teams say that I have a lot of tools and that I can mature a lot in my game and make strides, I’ve just got to be able to knock down that jump shot consistently so I’ve been in the gym every day just working on that so hopefully I proved that today.”

Oregon’s Troy Brown said the Utah Jazz were his first predraft workout. He felt he shot well today. pic.twitter.com/pbVjXS9jGC — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 1, 2018

Wagner shot 54.7 percent from the field during his Michigan career but didn’t feel he shot great during the drills. Even with that, he feels he can play both frontcourt positions with the modern style of play in today’s game.

Walt Perrin, Utah’s VP of Player Personnel, has noticed his improvements in a year’s time.

“His body’s gotten better,” Perrin said. “He handles the ball a little bit better. His shot is still the same, he could shoot it a little bit last year, so he does a lot of good things on the court that will translate into the NBA.”

Last year’s workout in Utah certainly opened Wagner’s eyes to the pro level. He vividly remembered the experience and used it to become a better rebounder, more physical and as motivation to work on his body.

Being in Utah reminded him of the winning mentality he learned for Michigan coach John Beilein in Ann Arbor. Only time will tell where he lands, though.

“When you walk in this building you can feel it’s a little bit like a campus,” Wagner described the Jazz practice facility. “Everyone at every station is trying to be a pro at this job and you can’t take that for granted even in the NBA so that’s something that makes them stick out and obviously they have a great coaching staff and a great front office and what they played like speaks for itself.”