SALT LAKE CITY — It’s unclear when NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us” will end its run. But portions of the series finale have already been filmed.

Show creator Dan Fogelman revealed as much while speaking at the NBC drama’s panel during the For Your Consideration event hosted by the Television Academy, according to E! News.

The show, which just finished its second season, has already been renewed for a third.

"We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way," Fogelman said on the panel, which included cast members Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan.

Fogelman said he knows how he wants the series finale to go.

"We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way." @Dan_Fogelman says he where he wants the series AND has already shot parts of the final scenes! 👀 #ThisIsUsFYC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 30, 2018

Ventimiglia, who played the late dad Jack on the show, might already know how the show will end.

Meanwhile, Sullivan, who plays the lovable Toby, doesn’t seem to have any idea, according to E! News.

Discussing the overall direction of @NBCThisisUs :@Dan_Fogelman I've already shot pieces of the final scene of the final episode.@debrabirnbaum And you guys all know [how it ends]?@MiloVentimiglia: Yep.@SullivanTweet: I don't know ANYTHING.#ThisIsUsFYC — Karen Peterson (@KarenMPeterson) May 30, 2018

Back in February, the show’s executive producers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa revealed in an interview with Vulture that he and the other showrunners had had the specifics of Jack’s death in mind for years.

“We’ve known about Jack’s death for a long time. It’s been talked about for a couple of years now. And it’s been evolving,” Ficarra told Vulture.

Requa added, “It was something we’ve talked about on the set. I think of this episode as almost the final episode of the pilot. Many of the things over this first season, and up until now, we really were talking about when we were making the pilot. This is the last thing we talked about, you know?”

Ficarra said, “It was a bookend on the pilot. It’s everything we’ve ever talked about in the original conception of the series. The future is a lot of new territory and really exciting ideas.”