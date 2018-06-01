SALT LAKE CITY — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors opened the NBA Finals Thursday night, but if you don’t like reruns and want to skip to the end I can tell you how it turns out. Spoiler alert:

LeBron James will win.

By that, I mean he can’t lose.

For your convenience, I have written the only two stories that will be reported when this thing is finished.

Story 1) The Golden State Warriors won their third NBA championship in four years by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, but don’t blame LeBron James. It’s not his fault. It’s his teammates’ fault. James averaged (40/50/60) points and a (quintuple/quadruple/triple) double and did everything except sweep the arena afterward.

OR:

Story 2) With LeBron James carrying them on his tattooed back, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second NBA championship in three years. It was pretty much one-on-five, with James putting on a one-man show against the Warriors while playing with teammates who were just extras on the set.

We’ve been reading/hearing these two storylines for years. If James’ team loses, it’s not because of him; if he wins, it’s because of him. Yes, he’s lost five of the eight Finals in which he appeared (only two players have lost more), with two different organizations and several entirely different sets of teammates, but it was never because of James.

The national media established this theme years ago and there’s no changing the script now. Actually, they’re merely following the script as it was dictated to them by James himself — his public complaints about his teammates, coaches and management, his pleas for more help.

Well, there is no disputing James’ billing as one of the greatest players ever. At 33, he is playing his best basketball, as attested by his 51-point Game 1 performance. But the annual narrative that he lacks a supporting cast is wearing thin. And it’s wrong.

The NBA is all about James and his eternal, seasonal quest for the “worthy” teammates and championships. Never in the history of the NBA has there been so much collective handwringing about a star player's needs and wants. And everything he has ever asked for, he has gotten, like no other player ever.

He doesn’t like the coach? He gets a new coach. He doesn’t like his teammates? He gets new teammates. And yet when these teams fail to win titles, James gets a pass even though they are teams he prescribed as de facto coach and general manager, not to mention his role as a teammate. This year was the same story. In February, the Cavs, who were struggling at the time (oh, no, poor LeBron!), dumped about half their team and brought in a younger crew.

The fact is LeBron James has had all the advantages — playing in the weak Eastern Conference (paving an easy road to the Finals), handpicking his teams, manipulating organizations, signing one-year deals so he can hold franchises hostage by threatening to leave if they don’t meet his demands. Larry Bird and Michael Jordan didn’t organize a gathering of superstars around themselves and flee their teams as James did.

Another fact: James has had and does have very good players around him. The problem that no one acknowledges is that it’s difficult to be James’ teammate because everyone must change his game in deference to The Man.

Does anyone not believe that superstar guard Kyrie Irving fled Cleveland to escape James’ control? Isaiah Thomas, fifth in the MVP voting two seasons ago while playing for Boston after averaging 29 points and six assists per game, was traded to Cleveland this season. After returning from injury, he played just 15 games before he was traded to the Lakers because the Cavs weren’t winning and they had to win now to placate James or risk losing him to free agency (and they will).

Kevin Love was averaging 25 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota before he signed up to be James’ sidekick. He’s supposed to be a power forward, maybe even a small forward, but not a center, which is exactly what he has been forced to play with James on the floor. He has struggled during much of his time in Cleveland.

George Hill is an able, true point guard, but James likes to play with the ball in his hands, so Hill’s role is altered. J.R. Smith is a good spot-up shooter, but he gets so few chances to shoot that he can never develop a rhythm.

Despite the widely held belief that James props up a weak team, Larry Nance, Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Tristan Thompson and the aforementioned Cavs are good players, but many of them are playing out of position and forced to tiptoe around the resident star, standing by, for instance, while watching James play the one-on-one isolation game.

Maybe we need to stop asking if LeBron James has good teammates and ask if James is a good teammate.