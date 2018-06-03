“THE GOSPEL AT 30,000 FEET,” by Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Deseret Book, $18.99, 132 pages (nf)

A pilot by profession, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf has shared many aviation and flying stories, including when he’s spoken at general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

About two dozen of his aviation stories and experiences are shared in “The Gospel at 30,000 Feet,” along with several photos of Elder Uchtdorf as a pilot.

Elder Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and previously the second counselor in the First Presidency, was a fighter pilot for the German Air Force and later was the senior vice president of flight operations and chief pilot for Lufthansa German airlines.

The stories are divided into five sections: Principles of Flight; Lift; Guidance on the Journey; Weathering the Turbulence, and Our Eternal Destination.

The experiences include those from his childhood in Zwickau, Germany, as he set his sights on becoming a pilot and worked to study English, from his studies in the United States in Texas as he attended a small branch there and from his perspective in the cockpit. He also gives insights on aviation terms, including the point of safe return, and other flying-related stories. Each story has a lesson that ties it back to a gospel principle or lesson.

With Elder Uchtdorf’s engaging storytelling style, each experience is encouraging as he points out truths to help uplift readers.

Each experience is a few pages long, making this book one that can be read and studied a little at a time or in one session. Elder Uchtdorf also narrates the audiobook.

While “The Gospel at 30,000 Feet” is focused on flying and Elder Uchtdorf’s aviation experiences, it’s also an example of finding ways to relate the gospel to life’s daily experiences.