SALT LAKE CITY — Defense has become Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s calling card in the NBA and his peers have certainly noticed.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has awarded Gobert with the Locksmith Award as league’s top defender.

His honor is part of the NBPA’s 2018 Players’ Voice Awards, which are solely voted on by the players.

Donovan Mitchell was also picked as the NBPA’s Leader of the New School.

“I just want to thank everyone that voted for me as the best defensive player in the league,” Gobert told Uninterrupted. “It really means a lot to me knowing that the guys that I compete against every night are showing some love and recognition and I really appreciate it.”

In May, Gobert was voted to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the second consecutive season and is a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. The Jazz reached the second round of the postseason and finished with the second-best defensive rating in the league (101.6).

The league will officially announce the winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award during the second annual NBA Awards on June 25 on TNT.