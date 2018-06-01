Former Davis High School star Jesse Wade is transferring away from Gonzaga according to the school's athletics website.

"I want to thank everyone who has made my time at Gonzaga such a memorable time in my life," Wade said in the press release. "I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the culture at Gonzaga and for all of the incredible memories that I was able to share with such amazing people around me."

Wade was the No. 1 recruit in Utah of the class of 2015 according to both ESPN and 247Sports, along with earning Mr. Basketball honors after averaging 26.83 points per game for Davis his senior year.There was plenty of hype surrounding the young guard as ESPN's Fran Fraschilla floated the question if he was the next Kevin Pangos for Gonzaga:

He left on a two year LDS mission to Lyon, France, which was the same mission where BYU's own TJ Haws served. He played one year for the Zags after his return where he saw only limited time on the court and scored just 26 points.

It is currently unknown where Wade will transfer, but he will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school.