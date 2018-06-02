HEBER CITY — Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will host a free cutthroat trout viewing event on Saturday, June 9, at Strawberry Reservoir.

During the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the fish trap and egg-taking facility, biologists will net cutthroat trout and hold them up so participants can photograph and touch the fish.

The biologists will also answer any questions and discuss the important role Bear Lake cutthroat trout play in managing one of the country’s best trout fishing waters.

Strawberry Reservoir is off U.S. 40, about 25 miles southeast of Heber City.