SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a killing on the Navajo Nation.

On April 14, Antonio Montowine, 31, was shot and killed on the side of a county road, approximately two miles from Highway 191 south of Bluff, on the Navajo Nation Reservation.

According to a statement from the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office, "tThe unknown suspect exited a white, newer-model, four-door pickup truck with '4x4' on the side, shot Montowine, then re-entered the vehicle and left the area."

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi said Montowine's wife and son witnessed the shooting. Investigators believe the confrontation between Montowine and the gunman was random, and the two had no prior acquaintance but became engaged in some type of confrontation.

Montowine was shot in front of a residence on a road that isn't normally traveled by people who are not already living in the Navajo Nation, she said.

The suspect is described as being a Native American, about 5-foot-7, approximately 160 pounds, with hair described as black and gray and short on the sides and "faded" at the top, according to the FBI. The man may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 801-579-6189, or the nearest American Embassy or consulate.