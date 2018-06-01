HERRIMAN — A woman was charged Thursday with running an unlicensed massage parlor that offered sexual favors out of a home in a residential Herriman neighborhood.

Hailey Barbara Dering, 28, of Herriman, is charged in 3rd District Court with exploiting prostitution, a third-degree felony; and engaging in unlawful massage therapy, a class A misdemeanor.

In October, Unified police detectives participated in an undercover operation. A detective found an ad online which "advertised activities with up to four women at once," according to charging documents.

When he arrived at the house in Herriman, 13029 Old Pine Court, the undercover detective was led to a massage table in the basement.

"In the basement there were at least two different rooms with massage beds in them. The rooms were set up a lot like a legitimate massage parlor," according to a search warrant affidavit served last year.

Two women were topless as they massaged the officer, the charges state. A third woman arrived and agreed to have sex with the officer for money, according to court documents. That's when other officers were notified and moved in to make arrests.