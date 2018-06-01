All signs point to the popular “Fortnite” video game coming to Nintendo Switch.

A leaked document for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) — an event where video game companies share big news about upcoming projects, consoles and video games — that made its way online Thursday indicated “Fortnite” would soon become available on the Nintendo Switch, according to Kotaku, a video game and tech news website.

It’s unclear if the “Fortnite” game will include the free Battle Royale mode or the Save The World mode, which allows players to hunt down zombies. Both modes are currently available on the Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC versions of the game.

The leak was first posted on the social media website 4chan by a user who said the document was on the D3 showroom display planning board.

The photo shows other upcoming Switch games, including “Dragon Ball FighterZ,” “FIFA 19” and several others.

A source told Kotaku earlier this week that “Fortnite” would come to the Switch.

Eurogamer confirmed the leaked E3 Nintendo games list, saying it is accurate and that everyone should “expect an announcement soon.”

Fortnite is indeed coming to Nintendo Switch. Expect an announcement soon. https://t.co/Mijtf9LdqC — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) June 1, 2018

“While the game uses touch controls on iOS and Android, on Switch it could likely use a combination of both the touchscreen and Joy-Con controllers,” according to The Verge. “Fortnite fans have been waiting on a Nintendo Switch version, and it looks like we’re about to hear more about it at or before E3.”

“Fortnite” recently launched a mobile version of the game on iOS devices, and announced an Android version will arrive in the summer.