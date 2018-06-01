“American Ninja Warrior” will have a crossover episode with the upcoming film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" early next week.

According to Mashable, NBC will partner with the new film “for a special themed episode” that will air on June 6.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who star in the dinosaur film and its predecessor, "Jurassic World," will host the episode and will “be bringing some prehistoric reptiles with them,” according to Mashable.

It’s unclear what the episode’s challenges will include. But contestants will be asked to deal with animatronic dinosaurs while running through their obstacle course.

Watch a trailer for the episode below:

The 10th season of “American Ninja Warriors” kicked off this past Wednesday, attracting 5.4 million viewers with a 1.2 rating, according to TVLine. Those numbers are slightly down from last season’s premiere, though.