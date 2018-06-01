SANDY — In back-to-back wins the past week, Real Salt Lake got surprisingly steady contributions on the left side of the field from Sebastian Saucedo and Danilo Acosta.

With another quick turnaround on Saturday against Saturday, will they keep their places in the starting lineup or head to the bench as coach Mike Petke aims to keep fresh players on the field?

Either way, over the past week the youngsters have proven to be reliable.

Petke said it’s been a slow and steady process for both players, particularly Saucedo who faces much tougher competition week in and week out for playing time.

“I’ve been saying it since I got here, I’m not just going to hand out opportunities. I have a love and an appreciation and a respect, and all these superlatives I can throw out there, for players who came through this academy,” said Petke.

“I respect the job that Martin (Vazquez) did, I respect that he got them ready for the pro level, but guys like Danny and Bofo up until recently have been a little bit streaky. You could argue that they’re young and that’s part of the process, but I know what they’re capable of and I demand a lot out of them.”

Petke said it’s clear both are in a groove and confident after Wednesday’s win against Houston, but he stressed that the next practice and the next game are the most important in their development.

Saucedo recorded two assists in the 2-1 victory over Houston. The second came on a corner kick, as he took over those duties with Albert Rusnak away on international duty in Europe.

Saucedo has started in place of injured Joao Plata the past two games, but with Plata seemingly healthy again after making a 15-minute substitute appearance on Wednesday there are some tough choices for the coaching staff.

It might involve starting both Saucedo and Plata on the wings against the Sounders and a resting Jefferson Savarino.

Regardless of who gets the nod Real Salt Lake will face a motivated Seattle team after losing at home to RSL last weekend.

“We feel like it’s going to be extremely tough. They got a full week to watch the video of last week, they got to rest this week and not play a Wednesday game. We know they’re going to come out flying, and it’s going to take a lot of effort to get a win on Saturday,” said RSL captain Kyle Beckerman.

RSL is riding a five-game winning streak at Rio Tinto Stadium and is one win away from equaling the franchise-record six home winning streak to end the 2014 regular season.

Seattle is tied for last in the Western Conference with just eight points through 10 matches and has a league-worst seven goals. RSL, meanwhile, has vaulted into fifth place in the West with six points in the past two games.