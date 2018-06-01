Former BYU basketball start Jimmer Fredette will play in The Basketball Tournament, the Deseret News has confirmed.

Fredette, who has played in China for the past two years, will play in the independent, experimental, winner-take-all summer event. In last year's TBT, Fredette brought a team to the competition, but did not play.

ESPN, which is televising TBT, first broke the news.

Fredette averaged 37.4 points 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals, according to jmoneysports.com last season for the Shanghai Sharks.