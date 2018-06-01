Roseanne Barr has spent much of the week in Utah following cancellation of her show, “Roseanne.”

As the Deseret News reported earlier this week, Barr’s hit ABC comedy, which was rebooted this year, was canceled after Barr made racist comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement, according to Variety.

A new report from the Daily Mail showed Barr walking around Salt Lake City (roughly the 900 South area) following the controversy. Photos on the website show Barr smoking cigarettes and walking around outside her home. (Warning: Mature language used in the article’s headline).

The Daily Mail video showed Barr talking on her cell phone. A man behind the camera asked Barr a question about the controversy.

“Do you regret your Twitter post? Would you take it back if you could?” the man behind the camera asked. “Do you think your career has taken a big hit?”

Barr responded, “Have a nice day. I’m not going to talk to you except for to say — have a nice day. I believe in one law for all people, I love all people.”

Watch the video on the Daily Mail.

Barr tweeted Thursday that she begged ABC to keep the show, according to Fox News.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” the embattled TV star tweeted about the ABC president. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs.”

ABC also will not bring back the show for a second season, despite plans to do so. There are still rumors about what ABC plans to do with cast members still under contract.

Hulu, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMTall pulled the show from their networks, too.

Barr originally apologized for her comments on Twitter.

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about (Jarrett's) politics and her looks," Barr tweeted.

She added, "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."