SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 1.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Utah couple who won $10K sent to jail

A Utah military couple who won a $10,000 grocery giveaway and charged with theft from another store has been sent to jail for 30 days, according to the Deseret News.

The couple received three years probation as well.

The ruling was delivered in 2nd District Court in Farmington Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to paying the restitution and whatever it takes to make things right," said Nicholas Mannino, 37. He and his wife, Stephanie Mannino, 34, admitted to the theft.

The couple will also have to pay about $1,900 in restitution to the store they stole from, according to the Deseret News.

Read more.

Utah researchers say antidepressants don’t work well in high altitudes

University of Utah researchers found that antidepressants may not work as well in places with high altitude, according to the Deseret News.

The researchers said being above sea level can affect how the medications work.

"We may need to be more careful about which antidepressants are prescribed to people living at altitude," said Shami Kanekar, lead author of the study, according to the Deseret News.

Kanekar said reduced oxygen levels can make depression levels worse and affect one's response to prescribed antidepressants.

Read more.

Warriors survive Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors survived Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime, according to The Associated Press.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points for the Warriors in the win. LeBron James scored a historic 51 points for Cleveland.

The finish to regulation had a bizarre finish. According to the AP, “George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson, but when Smith secured the rebound of the second, he dribbled back toward halfcourt instead of shooting, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.”

The game went to OT, where the Warriors secured the win.

"I can't talk about a situation that way because I do some dumb stuff on the court," Golden State's Kevin Durant said to reporters. "I don't know what was going through J.R.'s head. He made a great rebound and gave them an opportunity to win the basketball game."

Read more.

Where to get a free doughnut in Utah

Looking for a free doughnut on National Doughnut Day?

Well, look no further than the Deseret News’ list of where you can find sweet deals.

Stores like Burger King, Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Dunkin’ Donuts, Edible Arrangements and Papa John’s are all selling deals where you can get a discounted or free doughnut Friday.

See the full list.

AROUND THE WEB: