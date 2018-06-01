WEST VALLEY CITY — The big rigs are rumbling to Rocky Mountain Raceways.

A mainstay on the RMR calendar, the series out of Canada will once again put on a show on the America First Credit Union Super Oval. The sight of semis huffing and puffing around the 3/8 mile oval for 30 laps is definitely surprising.

In addition to the Big Rig Shootout, RMR has a full slate of action planned for the weekend. It will start out Friday afternoon with a motocross race, then quickly followed by Summit ET Series drag racing on the Young Kia Drag Strip.

Saturday will bring out the big rigs. The racers will practice at 4:20 p.m. Qualifying will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. Heat races will get underway at approximately 6 p.m., with intermission at 7 p.m.

The main events will follow.

Sharing the stage with the Big Rig Shootout will be Super Stocks (20 laps), Midgets (20 laps), Late Models (TBD), Pro Race Trucks (75 laps), and the Tucker Towing Double Deckers (10 laps).