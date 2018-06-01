SANDY — If an international break was going to come that would see Utah Royals FC miss three of its most important players for an NWSL game, now is a good time for it to happen.

While nine URFC players total will play for their country in games spanning June 4-June 14, the three Americans who got the call earlier this week will miss Saturday’s contest in New Jersey against Sky Blue FC, the worst team in the NWSL after United States Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis announced that camp would commence Friday.

Defender and captain Becky Sauerbrunn, striker Amy Rodriguez and goalkeeper Abby Smith will all be gone, leaving huge shoes to fill in more than a quarter of the spots on the field.

“I think we’ve known for a long time that this was going to happen,” said URFC head coach Laura Harvey. “We’ve known for a while that the U.S. schedule meant that girls, if they got called up, were going to miss a few games. This was one of the weekends. I think it’s a good opportunity for the squad to show what we’re made of. Just really happy for the players who got called up.”

Given that such has regularly happened since the NWSL came into existence prior to the 2013 season, Harvey said she’s used to it, and it’s a give-and-take since U.S. Soccer is important to the NWSL.

“I think Jill was very vocal at the fact that this is a big year for them, and playing 24 games in a 25-week schedule is tough on the players’ bodies, so I think we always knew that was something that she wanted,” Harvey said. “She hasn’t kept that secret, so that’s a good thing for us as coaches because we’ve been able to plan the whole time. It was just waiting to see who got called up.”

While it’s not clear exactly how Harvey will try to compensate for the absences of Sauerbrunn and Rodriguez, veteran Nicole Barnhart will get her first action of the season at goalkeeper. The USWNT veteran came to URFC after leading the NWSL in saves in 2017 with FC Kansas City, but had offseason surgery and the rehab process took longer than she expected.

The 36-year-old said she’s felt good the last two weeks or so, though, and is ready for Saturday.

“I feel like myself in training, so I’m excited just to be able to step in and get the opportunity to play now,” she said.

With Sauerbrunn and Smith out, a URFC defense that is statistically the best in the league thus far could be challenged, as that means two key pieces will have to be replaced. As such, Barnhart said communication along the back line will be especially key.

“I feel like that is one of my strengths, is just organization from behind and keeping people ... talking to them, getting them where they need to be,” she said. “I think that kind of just flows up the field from me.”

On the other side of the FIFA break coin, Sky Blue FC head coach Denise Reddy will be without two players who have been responsible for three of her team’s league-low five goals on the season in USWNT veteran Carli Lloyd and rookie Savannah McCaskill.

Reddy’s squad has by far the league’s worst goal differential at minus-14.

“I’ve been in Denise’s position before where things just don’t go your way,” Harvey said, “but I’m sure the tide will change, and we’ve just got to make sure that that’s not this weekend against us.”

First kick is set for 5 p.m. MT.