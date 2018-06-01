WEST VALLEY CITY — Twenty-five years ago, Rabbi Benny Zippel had more to worry about than how to launch a new congregation. He'd been instructed by his religious leader to go to Utah, and he had no idea where that was.

"I asked what continent it was on," he said.

Three months later, Rabbi Zippel had not only figured out Utah's location on the map, but also met with one of the top leaders of a worldwide church headquartered in Salt Lake City. The future president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gordon B. Hinckley, invited Zippel to Temple Square to discuss the rabbi's religious mission.

"He told me to consider him a friend," Rabbi Zippel said.

Over the last 25 years, Rabbi Zippel and members of his Orthodox Jewish congregation have formed many more valuable friendships, as they served Utah's Jewish community and people in need across the state. Nearly 500 supporters of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah gathered Thursday at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center to commemorate a quarter-century of growth and achievement.

Attendees included major political and religious figures, such as Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. There were also Jewish rabbis from Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and New York.

Elder Uchtdorf said he was honored to be on hand to celebrate the synagogue's long partnership with the LDS Church.

"I think we try to have those relationships with all faiths," he said. "If we're not standing together helping God's children, that would be wrong."

Hatch praised Rabbi Zippel's service to his faith community, noting that he admires the synagogue's youth programs.

"He's been a great asset for Utah's Jewish community," he said.

Rabbi Zippel and his wife, Sharonne, arrived in Salt Lake City in 1992 with $30,000 in seed money to start a new congregation. They launched Chabad Lubavitch of Utah in July of that year.

Within the next six months, Rabbi Zippel also started Project HEART, which continues to provide support to at-risk young people in residential treatment centers across the state.

In 2002, Rabbi Zippel became the Jewish Olympic chaplain for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, offering spiritual guidance to Jewish athletes.

"The rabbi has had an enormous impact on the community," said Romney, who served as president and CEO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics. "Our personal relationship goes way back."

In 2012, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah expanded to Park City. In 2014, Rabbi Zippel's son, Avremi, joined the synagogue's leadership team. He and his wife, Sheina, oversee outreach to youth and young adults.

This growth has allowed the local synagogue to make a global impact. Testimonials on display at Thursday's event came from Jews in South Africa, Brazil and Hong Kong.

"My global travels allowed me to spend the High Holidays with Chabad of Utah, and it was unlike anything I've ever experienced," wrote Joe Schapiro of Australia. "Though small in number, the energy and Jewish vitality that emanates from the Chabad House is remarkable."

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he's thankful that Chabad Lubavitch is part of Utah's diverse religious community. During Thursday's ceremony, he declared May 31, 2018, as Chabad Lubavitch of Utah Day.

"They're a big part of our fabric," said Herbert, who traveled with Rabbi Zippel to Israel last year.

Gala attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour, formal dinner and musical performances by Benny Friedman, a Jewish singer based in Brooklyn, New York. He performed excerpts from popular Jewish songs, as well as "Sunrise, Sunset," from "Fiddler on the Roof."

The evening's program also included three award presentations. A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank, and his wife, Jesselie, received the benefactor award. Adam and Dganit Slovik, of Salt Lake City, received the activist award. Robert and Sue Prottas, of Salt Lake City, received the partner award.

"We are inspired by the (Rabbi Benny Zippel), who gives us all the oomph … to commit our lives to the good," said A. Scott Anderson, during his acceptance speech. Each honored couple received a silver menorah.

Although the event was centered on celebrating key achievements over the past 25 years, supporters of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah also spent the evening making big plans for the future.

"I think the growth we have seen in the last 25 years is unprecedented, and that growth will continue," said Rabbi Avremi Zippel. "We are just scratching the surface of what can be done for Utah Jewry."