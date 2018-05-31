SALT LAKE CITY — Like night games?
The Pac-12 announced start times and television networks for five of the Utes’ 12 games this fall. All of them are set to kick off in the evening, including three contests at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The balance of the start times and networks will be made six or 12 days in advance of the games.
2018 Utah football schedule
Date Opponent Time Network
Aug. 30 WEBER STATE 6 p.m. P12N
Sept. 8 at Northern Illinois 5:30 p.m. ESPNews
Sept. 15 WASHINGTON 8 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 29 at Washington State TBA TBA
Oct. 6 at Stanford TBA TBA
Oct. 12 ARIZONA 8 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 20 USC TBA TBA
Oct. 26 at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 3 at Arizona State TBA TBA
Nov. 10 OREGON TBA TBA
Nov. 17 at Colorado TBA TBA
Nov. 24 BYU TBA TBA All times Mountain