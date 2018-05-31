SALT LAKE CITY — Like night games?

Utah football has a bunch of them.

The Pac-12 announced start times and television networks for five of the Utes’ 12 games this fall. All of them are set to kick off in the evening, including three contests at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The balance of the start times and networks will be made six or 12 days in advance of the games.

2018 Utah football schedule

Date Opponent Time Network

Aug. 30 WEBER STATE 6 p.m. P12N

Sept. 8 at Northern Illinois 5:30 p.m. ESPNews

Sept. 15 WASHINGTON 8 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 29 at Washington State TBA TBA

Oct. 6 at Stanford TBA TBA

Oct. 12 ARIZONA 8 p.m. ESPN

Oct. 20 USC TBA TBA

Oct. 26 at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 3 at Arizona State TBA TBA

Nov. 10 OREGON TBA TBA

Nov. 17 at Colorado TBA TBA

Nov. 24 BYU TBA TBA All times Mountain