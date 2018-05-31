The Sunday opinion section of the Deseret News is properly named “Voices.” It is the place for concerned citizens, thought leaders and elected officials to give voice to issues, causes and concerns facing the community and the country. The mandate and mission of the company is to be “trusted voices of light and truth.” Every voice is vital to fostering homes, neighborhoods and businesses that thrive and succeed.

This past week, the Deseret News launched an initiative to give voice to teenagers suffering from anxiety and depression. In Park City and Herriman, the independent film "Angst" was shown followed by panel discussions including the film producer, mental health experts and local personalities involved in raising awareness around the crisis of teen anxiety, depression and suicide. Bringing such voices to local communities is critical, and providing space for such conversations to occur is vital to addressing these issues.

In Park City, one courageous teen tentatively took the microphone, acknowledged her struggles and asked for help. In Herriman, a handwritten question from an unidentified teen, worried about the stigma of being labeled or judged, asked if he was “stupid” for having anxiety about having anxiety. Both questions electrified the room and gave voice to those who often suffer in silence in the midst of such diseases of despair. These teenage voices changed the conversation, created an opportunity for learning and influenced all in attendance.

After 40 years as the trusted voice of KSL Radio, Doug Wright is stepping away from his daily talk show. Doug has been a voice of reason, a voice of insight and a voice that celebrated the good and challenged the bad in Utah. While he is known as the voice that interviewed politicians and community leaders on big issues, he has also been the man who gave voice to the “little guy” striving to be heard. While his voice will no longer fill the morning airwaves, his work will continue as a key contributor to KSL. Doug's voice of influence will continue to echo in every corner of the state from his beloved Eureka to Logan, Roosevelt to Heber and everywhere the radio signal has reached. Doug Wright has been a vital voice — he has made a difference.

The nation has become filled with loud and angry voices spewing divisive rhetoric. This is contrary to the American spirit. President John F. Kennedy, in a speech never spoken (he was to deliver it the day his voice was silenced by an assassin’s bullet), cautioned about the prevailing voices of the day. Included in the speech were these lines: "There will always be dissident voices heard in the land, expressing opposition without alternatives, finding fault but never favor, perceiving gloom on every side and seeking influence without responsibility. Those voices are inevitable.” Listening to and actually becoming positive voices is the responsibility of every American.

In times of great uncertainty and unrest, people must not be silenced. Leaders must lead with certain voices. Elected officials are often guilty of Kennedy’s grave concern that they “express opposition without alternatives,” and often go quiet at the most critical moment. Like the teenage girl in Park City, leaders must summon the courage to speak out when it is uncomfortable or politically inconvenient. They should follow another courageous young woman, Malala Yousafzai, who spoke out for young girls to be educated in her native Pakistan. Yousafzai said, “When the world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

While strident voices are raised, many are silenced. Those consumed by the opioid epidemic need a voice. The voices of fellow travelers living on the streets of local communities need to be heard. The silent voice of the yet-to-be-born baby must be protected. The voice of the abused must be magnified and believed. Every voice, even those in dissent, is vital and should be respected.

Highlighting insightful, hopeful and solution-centric voices will continue to be the mission of this section of the Deseret News. Being a trusted voice of light and truth will continue to guide our actions. We believe that Utah, while far from perfect, has something to say about how to best build strong communities and a better America. Utah must be a voice, not an echo, to the nation.