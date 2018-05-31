BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Things didn’t go exactly as planned for Utah’s Kelsey Chugg at the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open Thursday at Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club.

The 26-year-old former Weber State golfer, playing in her first U.S. Open, was hoping to put herself in contention to make Friday’s cut. However, that looks unlikely after an 11-over-par 83 put her a long way from the cut line, which is expected to be around 4- or 5-over par for the low 60 and ties.

Chugg, a four-time Utah Women’s Amateur champion, didn’t make any birdies on the day and was especially hurt by a double-bogey 6 at the par-4 7th hole and a triple-bogey 7 at the par-4 12th hole. She also had bogeys at 4, 5, 9, 10, 14 and 16.

Chugg will tee off at 12:59 p.m. MT Friday with Australia’s Sarah Kemp and Paraguay’s Julieta Granada, who shot 77 and 75, respectively.