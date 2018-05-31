SALT LAKE CITY — The celebration of doughnuts never gets old. Since 1938, the first Friday in June has become a national day of appreciation for America's favorite fatty dessert. Eighty years later, several establishments throughout Utah are offering doughnut freebies and deals to honor the holiday. Here's a list of eight deals taking place in the Beehive State.

Burger King: On May 30, Burger King announced via its Facebook page that it would launch a Whopper Donut to get in the spirit of National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 1. If a burger-doughnut doesn't sound all that appetizing, it might ease your mind to know that the meal-dessert hybrid is simply a burger with the center cut out and served on the side as a free slider.

The announcement revealed that only five of all the Burger King locations in the United States were participating in the unusual promotion — single locations in Boston, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York City and Salt Lake City.

But burger and doughnut lovers in the Beehive State shouldn't get excited just yet. The announcement listed the Salt Lake City address as 2450 S. 1900 West — which wasn't an issue until we looked it up to call and confirm and there was no Burger King to be found at that location.

There is a Burger King at that location in West Haven, Weber County, but that establishment has yet to return our inquiry — and the seven other Burger Kings in the Salt Lake area we called knew nothing of the Whopper Donut. We haven't ruled out the West Haven location just yet and our hopes are not completely dashed, but this mystery Burger King location should come forward and reveal itself.

Krispy Kreme: Doughnut lovers can head over to doughnut all-star Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut of their choice — no purchase necessary. The lines might be long, but a hot, free doughnut is definitely worth the wait. Utah locations are 417 W. University Parkway, Orem, and 968 Main St., Layton.

Walmart: Walmart is following in Krispy Kreme’s footsteps this year, offering free glazed doughnuts on Friday, June 1. The company anticipates it will give away 1.2 million glazed donuts during the celebration, according to a news release. To take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any participating Walmart store on Friday and you’ll be treated to the freebie.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin’ Donuts is giving customers a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage for this year's celebration. The company has two locations in Salt Lake City and one in Midvale, West Valley City and South Jordan.

Edible Arrangements: With multiple locations throughout Utah, Edible Arrangements has launched new Edible Donutsmade with Granny Smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, customers can try one of these doughnuts for free. The deal should apply to all locations, but double-check with your specific location.

Papa John's: Papa John's isn't just about pizza, and to prove the fact, the national pizza chain is getting ready to launch a new menu item: donut holes, cinnamon-sugar-coated and filled with caramel creme. If you're skeptical about this new addition, you'll have a chance to try it for free on Friday with any online purchase. Starting Saturday, June 2, use the promo code "donut" for a free order with a purchase of two pizzas.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Tasty's: Apple fritter, double blueberry and chocolate fudge cake are just a few of the doughnut options available at Tasty's. Located in Kaysville at 612 N. Main St. #4, the shop is giving customers a free doughnut with every purchase. That means on Friday, meals that already come with one doughnut will instead come with two, and purchasing a dozen doughnuts will get you 13. Who doesn't love an extra doughnut?

Dunford Bakers: Since 1931, Dunford Bakers has been selling baked goods in the Beehive State, according to utahsown.org. To celebrate National Doughnut Day this year, the company is giving customers a dollar off the regular price of a dozen doughnuts. The shop is located at 8556 S. 2940 West, West Jordan.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: OK, so this isn't about doughnuts, but Potbelly Sandwich Shop's 41st birthday happens to fall on National Doughnut Day. To celebrate its birthday, the restaurant is offering Potbelly Perks members a free sandwich with the purchase of a sandwich. To join, sign up at potbelly.com/perks or download the Android or iPhone app.