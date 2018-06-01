People of Utah: I live in Texas. Texas has one national park and no national forests. No Bureau of Land Management land. Nearly every square foot is privately owned. All oil and gas wells are drilled on private land. Increased property taxes pay for roads, and road maintenance and electricity is paid for and provided by the city and county. These three things will be paid for by your tax dollars on all federal and state lands.

Fracking requires tons of specialized sand and millions of gallons of water. The San Antonio Express News reported in January 2018 that fracking uses between 3.5 and 8 million gallons of water per well per frack, and each well is fracked several times.

Where will this water come from in southern Utah? Each 6.2-acre drilling and storage site will be incapable of supporting life of any kind for years to come. Drilling wells is a highly skilled trade. Drillers move from state to state. Drilling operators do not hire locals.

Open a browser like Google Maps or Google Earth, and examine the concentration of well pads in Karnes, Dewitt, Anacosta, Guadalupe, Zapata or McMullen counties in Texas or all the areas east of Artesia, New Mexico. All of those brown squares connected with roads are drilling pads. An informed public is an educated public.

Ralph Peay

San Antonio, Texas