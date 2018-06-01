During a spring downpour on Saturday, May 12, more than 100 people gathered at Salt Lake City’s Library Square for the inaugural People’s Energy Summit. Donning raincoats, clasping umbrellas and seeking shelter under pop-up canopy tents, a diverse community united to envision a socially just transition to a renewable and regenerative future.

For the past seven years, Gov. Gary Herbert has hosted the Governor’s Energy Summit, and this year’s summit followed the established pattern of promoting Utah’s “all of the above” energy strategy — a loose euphemism for fossil fuel exploitation without consideration to the true cost of carbon. Over 90 percent of Utah electrical energy comes from fossil fuels. Despite increased efforts to greenwash Utah’s dirty energy mix, the Governor’s Energy Summit has consistently failed to include the voices of the most impacted populations in Utah.

Without representation, a coalition of community groups joined forces to create a summit for Utahns concerned about climate change, environmental stewardship, social justice and future generations. We brought together protectors, youth, frontline communities, laborers, gardeners, innovators in clean energy, public lands users and managers and creative change makers.

As a 12-year veteran of various coal mines in Carbon County, I understand the current state of Utah’s energy system, and I’ve seen its ups and downs. After witnessing the destruction caused by an irresponsible energy industry to the natural environment, the health of myself, my family, my friends and former co-workers, I decided to quit. Now, I’m working to bring justice to my community by shedding a light on the environmental hazards in Utahns’ backyards so we can demand corporations and elected officials provide resources to transition rural towns to a clean energy economy. Unfortunately, it appears Gov. Herbert misunderstands the needs of rural communities.

The Governor’s Energy Summit webpage claims the conference would “chart new paths for the responsible growth of the energy and minerals sector at home and abroad.” However, without meaningful consideration of projected climate crises and environmental injustices occurring throughout our state, the paths being charted are far from responsible.

In contrast, the visions and commitments made at the People’s Energy Summit focused on equity, health and respect. After a series of workshops on topics such as resiliency, community solar and fossil fuel development on public lands, attendees crafted the energy future they believe is possible. The future envisioned included collectively owned clean energy systems, safe jobs, justice for those on the frontlines of polluting extraction and the protection of indigenous sovereignty. We envisioned a future worth fighting for.

From conversations on climate justice, the commons and regenerative economies, it became clear that responsible leaders will invest in energy democracy, not corporate profits. Responsible leaders will fight for social justice rather than systems of oppression. Responsible leaders will acquire resources from institutions causing the problem to create jobs in renewable and regenerative energy for neglected rural communities. Responsible leaders will respect traditional knowledge and honor the rights of indigenous people.

From Moab to Logan, East Carbon to Ogden and places in between, Utahns gathered together driven by a love of the land and a commitment to creating healthy, just communities. At the end of the People’s Energy Summit, participants each wrote a personal action they will take to fulfill our collective commitments. In contrast to the Governor’s Energy Summit’s commitment to corporate profit and the preservation of business-as-usual, the People’s Energy Summit commitments centered on accounting for the true cost of fossil fuel extraction and combustion and investing in our most precious resource — the health and well-being of our people.