The nation’s immigration policy seems to be steadily devolving into something more punitive and less humane, while the debate on the issue is disintegrating into an exchange of rhetoric often not based on actual facts.

Controversy over instances of children being separated from their parents upon entering the country without documentation has raised the question of whether that is, in fact, occurring as the result of an intentional policy to create a deterrent to illegal immigration. If it is, it speaks to an attitude bereft of compassion for those who are coming to our shores in search of refuge or asylum. It also is a policy that lacks evidentiary support that such harsh treatment does indeed deter significant numbers of potential emigres.

Congress is now warily approaching a vote on a bill that would restore protections to children brought to the country illegally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. There is wariness because the issue is politically incendiary as the nation nears midterm elections. Conservatives are nervous about supporting a measure that anti-immigration constituencies would regard as a grant of “amnesty.”

Discourse on that matter and other immigration issues has recently been fraught with more than the average amount of misinformation and rhetorical recklessness. For example, opponents of hard-line policy followed up on news reports of children being separated from their parents by posting on social media a photograph of children in steel cages after having been allegedly torn from their parents. The picture is four years old and its use is a regrettable example of deploying false or misleading information to inflame emotions — the practice of which both sides are guilty.

Administration officials have suggested that removing children from the custody of their parents is required under a law passed during the Obama administration. That is not true. There is no single lawthat requires separation, though facilities are not equipped to house parents and children together.

There is also a controversy regarding claims that immigration officials have “lost track” of as many as 1,500 children who entered the system as undocumented refugees. While opponents of administration policies have raised it as proof of a coarse attitude toward vulnerable children, the facts of the situation suggest that number is exaggerated and based more on bad record-keeping than callousness or malfeasance.

What the nation needs is a rational and compassionate approach to a complicated issue based on facts and actual circumstances — not hyperbole. There are many points of legitimate disagreement on the issue on which both sides have well-intentioned and well-informed arguments. Sadly, the chances of resolving these differences and moving forward on the issue continue to be hijacked by political gamesmanship.