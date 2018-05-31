COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man shot by a Cottonwood Heights police officer earlier this week after allegedly robbing two grocery stores in Sandy at gunpoint has died.

Cottonwood Heights police confirmed Thursday that Zane Anthony James, 19, died due to his injuries. Following the shooting Tuesday, police had said James was hospitalized in fair but stable condition.

On Tuesday, police believe James robbed a Smith's Food and Drug, 2039 E. 9400 South, at gunpoint about 3:15 a.m., and then a Macey's grocery store, 7850 S. 1300 East, just as it opened at 6 a.m., according to police.

In both cases, a man with the same description riding a motorcycle was involved.

About 10 minutes after the Macey's robbery, a Cottonwood Heights police officer headed to work spotted the motorcycle. A short pursuit ended in a residential area near 6675 S. 2200 East.

Details about what transpired next or what prompted the officer to shoot have not been released. Because the officer was just on his way to work, he had not picked up his body camera yet.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Salt Lake police are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

According to court records, James, of Cottonwood Heights, was battling a drug problem that apparently lead him to commit other violent crimes. Two warrants were out for his arrest at the time of the shooting for failing to attend court hearings just a few days earlier.

Last year, James was arrested in connection with a series of five armed robberies in Cottonwood Heights, including robberies at GameStop, Subway and World Market.

Due to "evidence issues," however, two counts of aggravated robbery that were filed for the incidents at Subway and GameStop were dismissed in September, according to court records.

In February, James was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, DUI and drug possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 25 when he failed to show up for a court date, according to court records.

In March of 2017, James pleaded guilty to drug possession, but he failed to comply with the conditions of his probation. Several letters submitted to the court in April indicated he was doing well in treatment. But on May 25, a second no-bail warrant was issued for his arrest in that case after he failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance. Court records indicate neither James' attorney nor parents had heard from him.