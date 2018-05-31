PROVO — Payton Dastrup announced on social media Thursday that he’s transferring from BYU.

A 6-foot-10 forward from Mesa, Arizona, Dastrup averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 7.9 minutes in 32 games last season as a sophomore for the Cougars.

“It is with nothing but gratitude that I announce that I will be transferring effective immediately from BYU to further my career as a student athlete elsewhere,” Dastrup wrote. “It has been a privilege to be a part of such an amazing program, with one of the premier fan bases in all the country. This decision has been one that was not easy, and is something I have thought about for a long time. I wish absolutely nothing but the best for BYU in the years to come, but my time here has come to an end, and I am excited for this new chapter in my life to begin very soon. Thank you again for all your support, and Go Cougs.”

Thank you for everything Cougar Nation💙 pic.twitter.com/q7geUzwBks — Payton Dastrup (@PDastrup) May 31, 2018

"We are grateful to Payton for the time he spent here at BYU,” coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “He is a very talented player and inspirational teammate. We wish him all the very best moving forward."

At BYU, Dastrup was known for his providing energy, whether on the bench or on the court. He came up big in key moments last season, such as drilling a pair of crucial 3-pointers in a victory over archrival Utah.

“I’ve always been the energy guy. I’ve always been that guy that’s trying to be a spark on and off the floor, staying motivated and talking on the bench,” Dastrup told the Deseret News earlier this year. “I try to keep the energy high. That’s what I live for because you never know when I’m going to be called on and when we’ll need a lift.”

With Dastrup’s departure, BYU’s roster next season is expected to feature guards Nick Emery, TJ Haws, McKay Cannon, Jahshire Hardnett, Zac Seljaas and Rylan Bergersen; and forwards Yoeli Childs, Luke Worthington, Dalton Nixon, Kolby Lee, Braiden Shaw, Ryan Andrus, Gavin Baxter and Connor Harding.

In May, leading scorer Elijah Bryant announced he was forgoing his senior season to declare for the NBA draft.