PROVO — The West Coast Conference recently announced it is changing the men's league schedule from 18 games to 16 games to enhance the league's stature on a national level.

On Thursday, the WCC released the first 16-game schedule, which tips off Jan. 3, 2019.

The schedule is based on a league formula including multi-year team RPI, last year's WCC seedings and a spring survey of the WCC's 10 head coaches.

BYU will face Santa Clara (at home) and Pepperdine (on the road) only once. Perennial WCC champion Gonzaga plays Pepperdine (at home) and Portland (road) only once.

The Waves finished last in the WCC last season.

Saint Mary's plays Portland (home) and Loyola Marymount (road) only once.

The WCC Tournament will take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas March 7-12, 2019.

The new 16-team scheduling matchups don't impact the women's schedule. The women will continue the traditional 18-game, double round-robin league schedule in 2018-19.