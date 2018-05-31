A Georgia 8-year-old stopped traffic to help an elderly woman walk up a set of steps, and, without his knowledge, a stranger caught the act of kindness on video, WSB-TV reported.

According to WSB-TV, Maurice Adams Jr. was riding home from a high school graduation with his mother and sister when the family noticed an elderly woman crossing the busy road alone.

"He asked, 'Can I go out there and help her up the steps?'" said Contricia Hill, Maurice’s mother.

Hill stopped the car and Maurice approached the woman to help her up the steps. With one hand, he stabilized her walker. He kept his other hand on her back.

When the two reached the top of the steps, the video shows the two exchange a hug and Maurice return to his car.

"She was struggling, so I decided to help her," Maurice told WGXA.

The moment was caught on video by Riley Duncan, who posted the video on a community Facebook page with the caption “God bless our youth.”

Since posted on Tuesday, the original video has been shared over 20,000 times.

"It's touching. It's very touching," Hill told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."

Read the full story here, and watch the video here.