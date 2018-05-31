SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome to a very special movie-themed edition of Your Weekend. From Lego-themed kids movies to gritty dramas to ’90s teen classics, SLC’s movie theaters are reviving some old favorites over the next few days. Here are a few worth peeping.

‘The Lego Batman Movie’

Batman: the character Will Arnett was born to voice. The spinoff to 2014’s “The Lego Movie” was way better than expected, and it returns to select Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters June 1-7. Michael Cera (Robin), Rosario Dawson (Batgirl), Ralph Fiennes (Alfred), Zach Galifianakis (Joker) and many other big names lend their vocal talents in this surreal, silly romp through Lego Gotham. June 1-7, various times, select Megaplex theaters, prices vary (megaplextheatres.com).

Warner Bros. A scene from "The Lego Batman Movie," which comes to select Larry H. Miller Megaplexes June 1-7.

‘Boys Don’t Cry’

The Salt Lake Film Society kicks off its month-long celebration of the greatest female directors with screenings of the 1999 Oscar-winner “Boys Don’t Cry.” The film earned Hilary Swank her first Academy Award. The weekend also includes screenings of “The Dumb Girl of Portici” (1919), “Meshes of the Afternoon” (1943), “Orlando” (1992) and “The Hurt Locker” (2009). June 1-7, various times, 111 Broadway, prices vary (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

‘Clueless’

Head to the Tower Theatre for its Summer Late Nights series, which screens “Clueless” on June 1. (Those plaid outfits may not have aged well, but Paul Rudd definitely has.) June 1, 11 p.m., 876 E. 900 South, prices vary (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Paramount Pictures Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash in a scene from "Clueless," which screens June 1 at the Tower Theatre.

‘The Producers’

It’s not just springtime for Utahns — it’s also (cue music) “springtime for Hitler in Germany.” A 50th anniversary celebration of the Mel Brooks classic “The Producers” comes to select Cinemark theaters June 3 and 6. Watch Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in all their madcap glory. June 3 and 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, various locations, prices vary (fathomevents.com).