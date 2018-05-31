BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Solitude Mountain Resort will offer mountain biking lessons on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. when it opens lift-served mountain biking and hiking on Friday, June 15.

In addition to mountain biking, hiking and an 18-hole disc golf course, Solitude will host a number of culinary, cultural and physical-challenge events throughout the summer.

Runners can coast in the Drop13 Half Marathon on Saturday, June 9, while the VIGOR Solitude Mountain Resort Race Series offers three Saturday trail run races on June 2, July 7 and Aug. 11, where participants can choose a 3-, 5-, 8- or 11-mile course. The Mid Week MTB series on Tuesdays, June 26 and July 17, give mountain bikers a turn at competition.

The Wasatch Mountain Table Dinner returns Saturday, Aug. 4, for a five-course al fresco meal, followed by the Taste of the Wasatch, an annual culinary event featuring more than 50 top Utah restaurants and resorts, on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Ongoing weekly events include free outdoor yoga on Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning June 30, and live music and $2 ice cream each week beginning July 1 at the Sunday concert series in Solitude Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about summer operations, prices and registration, visit solitudemountain.com.