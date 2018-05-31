Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new set of images from “Wreck-It Ralph 2” on Wednesday.

USA Today was the first publication to exclusively share the photos.

The new Disney film will center around video game villain Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) who, along with his sidekick Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman), will travel across the internet to find replacement parts for Vanellope’s video game, called Sugar Rush.

The two end up asking for help from a slew of new characters to achieve their goal, including Yesss (voiced by Taraji P. Henson), who heads up the trendy website “BuzzzTube.”

The new film will also include a slew of Disney princesses, who will be voiced by the actresses who played them in their original films.

Actresses returning to voice their characters include Auli‘i Cravalho (“Moana”), Kristen Bell (Anna in “Frozen”), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in “Brave”), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in “Tangled”), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in “Aladdin”), Paige O’Hara (Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”), according to ComingSoon.net.

The scene with the Disney princesses premiered at the D23 Expo in July 2017. At the time, social media lit up with excitement about seeing the princesses again.

The Wreck it Ralph 2 scene with EVERY Disney Princess is one of the greatest things ever. #D23Expo — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) July 14, 2017

Also just witnessed almost all the voice actors for every Disney Princess converge on stage. Magnificent. True Disney Legends. #D23 — Disney Dan 🏰 (@DisneyDan) July 14, 2017

Ralph and Vanellope will also meet stormtroopers from “Star Wars” along the way.

Director Phil Johnston told USA Today that Ralph will struggle to understand the internet.

“Every different person has a different experience with the internet, regardless of age, and we felt it was a ripe world to push the boundaries of their friendship,” he said.

He added, “With Ralph, it’s like when your dad looks at the internet and goes, ‘What is that? Why is that? What is going on?’”

The film hits theaters Nov. 21.