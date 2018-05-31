On Wednesday, NPR posted a story sure to grab the attention of many Utahns: “Mormon Funeral Potatoes: The Carb-Heavy Meal For The End of The World.”
The story, published as part of NPR’s “Food for Thought” section, was written by Ash Sanders, a journalist and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was raised in Salt Lake City but now lives in New York City.
After detailing some typical ingredients for funeral potatoes — cubed potatoes, cream of chicken soup, cheese and, of course, cornflakes — the article talks about the history of funeral potatoes and why Mormons love them.
"Mormons, so the logic goes, are particularly obsessed with fatty, sugary foods because all other vices have been taken from them," Sanders wrote. "The religion prohibits drinking or smoking, so they reserve their human frailty for carbohydrates."
Sanders also interviewed Mark Augason from Augason Farms, a Utah-based food storage company that recently released Facebook ads for a food storage version of funeral potatoes. Many people who had never heard of funeral potatoes were confused by the ads.
“Some people were offended. Some people were intrigued,” Augason told NPR. “But most people made jokes about it.”
The story hasn’t gone unnoticed by the social media world.
Many focused on the ingredients listed in the article, some protesting that cubed potatoes should never be used, others criticizing the use of cornflakes.
Other Mormons and Utahns commented on how they’ve never had or liked funeral potatoes.
Read the full NPR article here.