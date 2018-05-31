On Wednesday, NPR posted a story sure to grab the attention of many Utahns: “Mormon Funeral Potatoes: The Carb-Heavy Meal For The End of The World.”

The story, published as part of NPR’s “Food for Thought” section, was written by Ash Sanders, a journalist and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was raised in Salt Lake City but now lives in New York City.

After detailing some typical ingredients for funeral potatoes — cubed potatoes, cream of chicken soup, cheese and, of course, cornflakes — the article talks about the history of funeral potatoes and why Mormons love them.

“Mormons, so the logic goes, are particularly obsessed with fatty, sugary foods because all other vices have been taken from them,” Sanders wrote. “The religion prohibits drinking or smoking, so they reserve their human frailty for carbohydrates.”

Sanders also interviewed Mark Augason from Augason Farms, a Utah-based food storage company that recently released Facebook ads for a food storage version of funeral potatoes. Many people who had never heard of funeral potatoes were confused by the ads.

“Some people were offended. Some people were intrigued,” Augason told NPR. “But most people made jokes about it.”

The story hasn’t gone unnoticed by the social media world.

My mom is making funeral potatoes for dinner tonight, will keep you updated on future developments — Textures of Mormonism (@Txtofmormonism) May 27, 2018

Funeral potatoes are shockingly good? Like for real, the corn flakes somehow make it better?



Signed, a still confused nevermo Texan who has lived in Utah for half a decade. https://t.co/1ht91ByC45 — Erin Pack (@epackj) May 31, 2018

Many focused on the ingredients listed in the article, some protesting that cubed potatoes should never be used, others criticizing the use of cornflakes.

It’s important to me that you know this is incorrect. Proper funeral potatoes are made with shredded potatoes. I have never seen this cubed atrocity. https://t.co/LljjO9Vv8i — Chrissy Mabes (@ChrissyACrum) May 30, 2018

Im Sorry NPR #FakeNews everyone knows you make funeral potatoes with SHREDDED potatoes. 🚫cubed potatoes 🛑 also corn flakes are optional, some people prefer potato chip crunchies because they are BETTER. https://t.co/9sCEvVKeRK — Morgen Willis (@MorgenWillis) May 31, 2018

They’re WAY better with shredded or “country style” potatoes. Let me know if you need a recipe. — Dalene (@compulsivewritr) May 30, 2018

Other Mormons and Utahns commented on how they’ve never had or liked funeral potatoes.

My temple recommend should be taken away because I have never eaten funeral potatoes....or jello salad. I’m the worst Mormon ever 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/GXm2XGGsaV — Lakia Holmes (@Lakia_Holmes) May 31, 2018

I’ve never liked funeral potatoes #NotAllMormons — that color blue (@sharolmckay) May 30, 2018

Been in Utah 7 years and still never had funeral potatoes. I'm down with fry sauce, but I'm not sure I can go here: https://t.co/PbgNNYkar1 — Siân Griffiths (@BorrowedHorses) May 31, 2018

Read the full NPR article here.