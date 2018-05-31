We Three, a band of three siblings from Oregon, brought the audience to a standing ovation and judges to tears after performing a song they wrote for their deceased mother in an audition for “America’s Got Talent.”

Joshua, 27, Bethany, 24, and Manny, 21, said they grew up with music. Their dad was also part of a family band with his siblings, which inspired his children to start their own.

“Before we could even walk, we were immersed in music,” Bethany said during the siblings’ interview with “America’s Got Talent.”

The siblings’ mother was diagnosed with stage four carcinoma cancer in 2015 and passed away four months later. They performed an original song called “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away,” which they wrote from their mother’s perspective during her last month of life.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate her and the hope that we have that we’re going to see her again one day,” Joshua said.

Some of the song’s lyrics include, “Heaven’s not too far away, I know someday you’ll visit,” and “I’ve got to move up north, but it’s just temporary.”

Following their performance, the audience and judges gave We Three a standing ovation. The siblings’ father, who watched the performance alongside host Tyra Banks, was left in tears and told Banks, “I loved their momma so much.”

Judge Simon Cowell, infamous for his harsh remarks, said he usually doesn’t like bands on shows like “America’s Got Talent,” but that their performance “worked.”

“It felt like a record,” Cowell said. “There’s something really special about you guys. … I honestly think it’s the start of something big here.”

All four judges said “yes” to We Three, advancing them to the next round of the competition.