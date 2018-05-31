ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University has hired West Valley Police Lt. Blair Barfuss as director of campus security and chief of the campus police.

Barfuss, who joined the West Valley City Police Department in 2005, most recently served as the lieutenant training unit commander in the Administrative Operations Bureau, where he directed all departmental training. Additionally, since 2016, Barfuss has served as a special agent/task force officer in the Child Exploitation Task Force of the FBI. In this role, he investigated federal crimes involving distribution and manufacturing of child pornography and worked undercover online to investigate cases.

An FBI National Academy graduate, Barfuss earned a master’s in human resources with an emphasis in organizational management from Utah State University, a bachelor’s in criminal justice administration from Columbia College and an associate degree from Brigham Young University–Idaho.