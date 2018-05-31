PARK CITY — The city’s police department and fire district are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The battle is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged to give blood Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at either the Park City Police Department, 2060 Park Ave., or the Park City Fire District, 1977 Canyon Resort Drive.

The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients.