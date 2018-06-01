If you're into NBA conspiracy theories and believe that Donovan Mitchell deserves the Rookie of the Year award, this was an interesting week for you.

In the aftermath of the allegations that Sixers president Bryan Colangelo was linked to a handful of "burner" Twitter accounts — accounts with fake identities controlled by him or someone close to him — a relevant question was raised about Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons.

Was he held out at the end of the 2016-17 season — what was supposed to be his first year in the NBA — so that he'd be eligible for the Rookie of the Year award in 2017-18?

NBA writer Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) was asked if there was a benefit to having Simmons sit out the entire season after he healed up from an injury, and one of Colangelo's alleged burner accounts made an interesting observation to his response.

"If he doesn't play this year, he's still eligible for ROY next year," wrote @AlVic40117560, which is one of five accounts that have alleged ties to Colangelo (and/or his wife).

Here's a humorous twist to that tweet from 2017: Mitchell, continuing to have fun with the debate about whether Simmons should be eligible because he was drafted in 2016 and has been with the Sixers for two seasons, favorited the tweet about his rival's eligibility.

Mitchell also favorited this tweet.

Donovan Mitchell is actually a rookie. The other decided to sit out because his GM found a loophole. #conspiracy pic.twitter.com/dmx1ZsxjtL — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) May 30, 2018

The star guard did receive the equivalent of the Rookie of the Year award from his peers and the National Basketball Players Association.

Blessed to receive this award 🙏🏾 https://t.co/q2YHkwYJyr — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 31, 2018

Simmons broke his foot in October 2016 and was initially expected to miss a few months. He was then ruled out for the season in February.

Simmons will receive a $1 million bonus from his shoe company, Adidas, if he wins the Rookie of the Year award later this month.

Wild goose chase

Before you watch this video that shows a goose flying into a scoreboard at the Angels-Tigers game, know that the story has a happy ending. The goose had a few ruffled feathers after the flying accident in the baseball stadium, but it was eventually released to the wild.

The Angels and Tigers had a "goose" delay today and it didn't end well... pic.twitter.com/LNpAtlSl3j — Baseball Serious (@BaseballSerious) May 31, 2018

The goose is OK and was released outside the stadium.



Fly free, baseball goose. Fly free. — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2018

Taming a Tiger

Remember that time a rookie from Salt Lake City beat Tiger Woods by 15 strokes? That golfer — Zac Blair — sure does. He called the moment at the Memorial in 2015 "the coolest round of golf in my life.''

"From the first hole on, I couldn't have been more blown away,'' Blair told ESPN.com from his home in Utah. "My favorite athlete of all time, and to get paired with him was really cool. Everything exceeded my expectations. He was my idol and I tried to not expect much, but he was really nice, talked to me all day, talked to me about fishing in Utah. The Chambers Bay U.S. Open was coming up and we talked about that because I had played in the U.S. Amateur there.''

The memory isn't so good for Woods.

"I didn't want to have anyone watch me play the way I was playing,'' he said.

Weekend planner

Friday, June 1

Tennis: French Open

French Open Golf: U.S. Women’s Open

U.S. Women’s Open Minors: Bees at Tacoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Tennis: French Open

French Open Golf: U.S. Women’s Open

U.S. Women’s Open MLS: RSL vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

RSL vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m. NWSL: Utah Royals at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m.

Utah Royals at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m. Minors: Bees at Tacoma, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 3