SALT LAKE CITY — For this year’s Pioneer Day celebrations, former Broadway co-stars Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly will perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during the annual Broadway-themed “Music for a Summer Evening” concert.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. in the Conference Center. Mack Wilberg, music director of the choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director, will be conducting.

Morrison and Kelly starred in the original 2015 Broadway cast of "Finding Neverland," based on the true story of Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie, who created the beloved literary character Peter Pan. Morrison played the role of Barrie and Kelly starred opposite him as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, a widow whose four boys helped inspire the playful Pan.

Brian Bowen Former "Glee" star and Broadway performer Matthew Morrison will perform with former "Finding Neverland" co-star Laura Michelle Kelly as part of the annual Mormon Tabernacle Choir's "Music for a Summer Evening" concert on July 20–21.

“Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly are extraordinary performers who have a dynamic chemistry onstage that will delight our audiences," Mormon Tabernacle Choir president Ron Jarrett said in a press release. "We know they will bring down the house when they perform with the choir and Orchestra at Temple Square!”

Former "Glee" star Matthew Morrison is best-known for his role as Mr. Schuester in the popular musical comedy-drama TV series, which ran from 2009-2015, but is also a well-known actor, dancer, singer and songwriter. Over the years, he has performed on both Broadway and television, earning along the way multiple nominations for Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe awards.

Laura Michelle Kelly is perhaps best-known for her Laurence Olivier Award-winning performance as Mary Poppins in the West End musical based on the 1964 Disney film. She has appeared in many West End and Broadway productions, in the 2007 film adaptation of "Sweeney Todd" and has performed in many of the U.K.'s notable concert halls.

The choir will also welcome back Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III, grandson of the famed lyricist and musical theater producer Oscar Hammerstein II, to narrate the concert and speak on his family’s connection to Broadway.

Previous featured guest artists at the annual concert include Alex Boye in 2017, The King’s Singers in 2016, Laura Osnes in 2015, Santino Fontana in 2014, Nathan Pacheco and Lindsey Stirling in 2013, Katherine Jenkins in 2012, and Linda Elder and Brian Stokes Mitchell in 2011.

Ron Rinaldi Oscar "Andy" Hammerstein III will narrate the annual Mormon Tabernacle Choir's "Music for a Summer Evening" concert on July 20–21.

Morrison and Kelly will also sing with the choir during their weekly Music and the Spoken Word broadcast on Sunday, July 22, in the Conference Center — no ticket required.

How do you get tickets?

“Tickets for the concert are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, through lds.org/events or by phone at 801-570-0080. Each patron may request four tickets, and admission is open to those ages 8 and older. Patrons without tickets are encouraged to join the standby line by the flagpole on Temple Square for last-minute seating, which is often available,” according to the press release.

The performance will also be live-streamed on mormontabernaclechoir.org at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, as well as via the church satellite system and on BYUtv.