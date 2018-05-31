BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful police confirmed Thursday that a man wanted in connection with an attempted pawn shop robbery, resulting in the store owner killing one man, has been arrested.

Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez, 30, was arrested near Houston, according to Bountiful police. Additional details about his apprehension were expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

Jimenez is accused of walking into Bountiful Pawn, 135 S. 500 West, as it was opening for the day on May 4, along with Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, 40, of Denver.

The store clerk, the lone employee in the business at the time, was ordered at gunpoint to lay on the ground, said Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards. One man watched the clerk as the other went to the merchandise area.

But when the man with the gun was temporarily distracted, the clerk made a break for the storage area where he drew his concealed weapon, according to Edwards. Arbolaez-Hernandez chased after the clerk and pointed his weapon at him. The clerk fired, striking Arbolaez-Hernandez, who succumbed to his injuries after a brief struggle on the floor with the clerk, police stated.

Jimenez was last seen fleeing the pawn shop in a white 2005 Saturn Vue with Colorado license plate BMT 182.

Investigators believe both men left the Denver area on May 1 to travel to Salt Lake City and stayed in a Salt Lake hotel the night before the shooting. Jimenez also has a warrant out of Oklahoma for armed robbery. Police had previously stated he has ties to Texas.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.